EXCLUSIVE: Spartans 2026 Target Keenan Harris Talks About Strengths, Position
Keenan Harris is one of the top players in the 2026 class. Harris is a four-star recruit, per 247Sports' Composite, and he is the No. 25 safety in the class and the No. 4 player in the state of Missouri.
The Saint Louis University High School product is 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior is garnering a lot of attention from some of the top schools in the country -- USC, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Auburn and more have offered Harris.
Harris' most recent offer was from Michigan State. In the modern era of recruiting, coaches and programs are targeting recruits one, two, even three classes out. Harris will certainly continue to get more offers from top programs.
Harris will be part of a long lineage of Saint Louis' pipeline to Power 4 conferences -- one of the most recent prospects being 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo. Wingo early enrolled at Texas.
Harris told Spartan Nation about what his best attributes were on the field.
"I would probably just say my athleticism, and how versatile I am," Harris said. "My IQ ... Before I get to college, the things I wanna improve the most, I have a good IQ I would say at the high school-level, but at college it's a lot faster, and just so just being able to transition quick ... The way my body is growing right now, and how I'm supposed to keep growing, I think I would be best used at the linebacker position, be closer to the ball, closer in the box. I can cover, I could guard, I could tackle, so -- I think they could best use me as a linebacker closer to the ball."
Harris played safety as a freshman, and last season he was more of a hybrid safety-linebacker, think Jabrill Peppers at Michigan. Head coach Adam Cruz calls the position the "Billiken."
"I really like the position because it gives me a lot of freedom, so like, I'm not directly in the box so I don't directly have to hit guys and I can just move around and find the ball. That's why I say I get to actually use my IQ and be able to just go make plays."
