EXCLUSIVE: Spartans EDGE Target Offers Intriguing Skillset
Michigan State has been targeting edge rushers heavily in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
South Fayette (Pennsylvania) standout Anthony Charles is high on their list. They offered him during Junior Day on Jan. 19 and never looked back. Charles, 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds, has a big wingspan and plenty of athleticism that should help him rise in this class.
Defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa was the primary recruiter for Charles, but don't let that fool you --Charles is being recruited as a rush end, the secret weapon of defensive coordinator Joe Rossi's hybrid 4-3 defense.
"They see me as a rush end," Charles told me. "[Suiaunoa] explained to me sometimes he'll have his players drop back into coverage. I would say personally I think I love that."
Suiaunoa and Coach Jonathan Smith pressed hard on Junior Day and it has paid off; Charles is interested in Michigan State, having set an unofficial visit date for a spring practice in March with the possibility he visits again -- officially -- in June.
"I spent a lot of the day, a lot of the visit with Coach Legi," Charles said. "He was really nice; he sat down with me at the basketball game that he had us go to beforehand. ... Similar to Smith, I just really love what they stand for, and I love what they had to say about me and how they think I fit their program."
Charles has a quick first step and plenty of moves as a pass rusher. He told me that his "get-off" and effort are his best traits. As a high-motor player, Charles certainly fits the build for what Michigan State is looking for in defensive prospects. He will need to put weight on that 6-5 frame, he admitted, but from a football standpoint, he feels he is sound mechanically.
Rush ends coach Chad Wilt once explained what the position meant for the Spartans' defense. It was created as an answer to the modern offense, similar to what a 3-4 linebacker will do at the NFL level; it eases the pressure off the linebackers in the run game and allows the pass rusher to be more effective in coverage.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
