EXCLUSIVE: Class of 2027 QB Previews Upcoming MSU Visit
The Michigan State Spartans will be hosting many recruits for their annual official visit, but that won't stop the staff from hosting unofficial visitors, including Cooper Newman, who is one of their most important underclassmen targets in the 2027 recruiting class.
Newman is a 2027 quarterback prospect from Sevier County High School in the state of Tennessee. Along with Michigan State, he holds offers from multiple schools after an amazing season, including North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and many more. He finished last season as a state champion with 45 passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and only one interception while throwing for nearly 3,500 yards.
Newman caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI prior to his recruiting visit to Michigan State.
"The coaches have talked about how nice everything is up in East Lansing, and I am excited to be able to go up there and see everything in person," Newman said.
The Spartans have been recruiting the prospect hard as they have already visited the recruit, and this will pick up even more starting the 13th and really hitting hard when the coaches can officially contact him beginning on the 15th.
"They have been recruiting me hard ever since they came down to my school and watched me throw in the spring," Newman said. "Coach (Brian) Lindgren (offensive coordinator) and Coach (Jon) Boyer (quarterbacks coach) have been nothing but complimentary of my game, and I’ve taken notice."
The staff has many coaches he looks forward to meeting, including the head coach of the football staff.
"I’m looking forward to meeting Coach (Jonathan) Smith to see how he runs things, and also more about Michigan State as a program," Newman said. "Also looking forward to catching back up with the other coaches as well."
The talented recruit is looking forward to his next step which is focusing on winning a state championship once again in the Chattanooga, Tennessee showcase.
"I will enjoy the rest of my summer, whether it’s with visits or practice," Newman said. "One that’s done, my focus will shift to my team to try and go win another state championship!"
The prospect has a plan for his visit and an objective at large.
"My objective for this visit is to go see if I am a good fit for Michigan State and help contribute to the program's success," Newman said.
