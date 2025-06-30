EXCLUSIVE: Cousin Of Michigan State RB Details His Offer
Michigan State has been targeting many recruits in the 2028 recruiting class. Despite not being able to communicate with the class, the Spartans have still handled their own up this point.
One of the prospects that they have been targeting is 2028 Texas high school football star Jaden Hurndon. Hurndon holds offers from many schools, including the Oregon Ducks and Michigan State.
Hurndon caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail his offer and more.
"It’s a great honor to be offered by Michigan State," he said. "They have a rich history of strong football and prepare players well for the next level."
The talented prospect discussed which coaches he is looking forward to speaking to the most and why.
"Coach (Keith) Bhonapha, because he came to Longview High School and offered me," Hurndon said. "Also, Coach (Courtney) Hawkins, because he’s my WR position coach, and he’s played the game at the highest level, and he’s also helped to develop former Michigan State WRs for the NFL."
Will the prospect visit Michigan State? As of now, he would like to.
"I hope to be able to visit Michigan State soon, but I don’t have any specific dates set yet because my main focus now is preparing for my upcoming sophomore season with the Longview Lobos," Hurndon said. "I’d love to see the Michigan State football facilities and campus firsthand."
Hurndon is keeping his options close at this time.
"Right now, I’m leaving all of my options open, and I haven’t narrowed it down yet," he said. "Again, my focus is on my upcoming sophomore season with the Longview Lobos."
Hurndon happens to be related to a current Spartan. He talks about how he comes to mind when he thinks of Michigan State.
"I think of my cousin Makhi Frazier, who plays for Michigan State," Hurndon said. "I can lean on him for any questions I have about the Michigan State football program because he’s my family, and he plays there already. The Hurndon and Frazier families stem from Dangerfield, TX."
The Michigan State target has a while until he has to make a decision, so of course, he's being patient.
"My recruitment is wide open, as my main focus is on my upcoming sophomore season with the Longview Lobos," Hurndon said. "I don’t want to get ahead of myself with my college recruitment journey. I have plenty of time to figure all of that out."
Stay up to date on all your MSU football news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.