What Maryland Game Means For MSU's Young Rushers
The Michigan State Spartans will be fighting to obtain their first Big Ten win of the season against their last opponent of the year, the Maryland Terrapins.
It will be a huge game for veterans of the team as well as young players such as Alessio Milivojevic, but two of the team's prominent pieces will have more on the line than anyone else, even players like Nick Marsh.
These two players are running backs Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis, who both still have multiple years left at MSU and can prove a lot in helping their team fight against the Terapins.
What The Maryland Game Means For Makhi Frazier
- Frazier has been the starter for the majority of the season, only being put aside when injured and physically unable to play.
- The rushing attack has been good under him, but he still has many areas to improve.
- But if he can obtain an amazing game against the Terapins, one where he puts the team on his back if it is struggling, then he will have momentum going into next season.
- With such momentum, the team would be in a much better place, and his play would very likely only go up from there.
- Then, no matter what changes happen on offense with players graduating or transferring away, as well as new pieces being added, the rushing attack would be of no concern to coaches or fans.
What The Maryland Game Means For Brandon Tullis
- While Frazier has been the starter, Tullis has still gotten a good amount of carries, but he hasn't done enough to earn the official starting title from Frazier.
- However, if against the Terrapins, he explodes while Frazier does not, then he would be adding very strong numbers to his resume.
- The same as Frazier, it would also give him much momentum going into next season, and he would be set up for much more success.
- He would also be getting more spotlight for scouts at the next level in the years he has left at MSU.
- Tullis being given more light of day would also mean that he would be much less likely to consider transferring. An already slim chance, sure, but it would take the odds of it happening down to none.
MSU has two amazing rushers in Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis, and they both have a lot to play for against the Terapins. Should both of them succeed the team will have a much brighter future, and they could be a big part in fixing the team.
