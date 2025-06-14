EXCLUSIVE: Four-Star DL Details Michigan State Offer, More
The Michigan State Spartans are one of the premier teams in the running for one of the best 2027 recruits in the country. They hosted and offered 2027 four-star defensive lineman Reinaldo Perez from Columbus Academy High School in Columbus, Ohio, back in April.
Perez recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to talk about his current recruitment as well as his Michigan State offer and more.
"Being offered by Michigan State, like any other BIG Ten schools, is truly a blessing," he said. "Growing up watching the Ohio States, Michigans, Michigan States, Wisconsins, Indianas, and so on, is a dream to have received an offer from them."
The 2027 defensive prospect is looking forward to building a relationship with many of the coaches, including Michigan State's defensive line coach.
"I’m looking forward to continuing to build my relationship with Coach Legi (Suiaunoa) (defensive line coach), alongside Coach (Blue) Adams (secondary coach), and Coach (Joe) Rossi (defensive coordinator/linebackers coach)," Perez said. "Then, eventually, to meet Coach (Jonathan) Smith sometime."
Visiting Michigan State again is absolutely in the plan for the talented recruit, who confirmed with Michigan State Spartans On SI that he is shooting to make it to Michigan State for a game.
"I do plan to visit in the fall for a game day, and if not, maybe sometime in the winter," Perez said. "I want to be able to spend more time with the coaches and further see what they have to offer."
There are many schools that are beginning to stand out for the talented prospect, including the Florida Gators, Ohio State Buckeyes and Tennessee Volunteers.
"Many schools have stood out to me and continue to, but the ones I have recently spoken to are Ohio State, Tennessee, Louisville, Florida, Indiana, Wisconsin, and many others," Perez said. "I hope to continue to further strengthen the relationships with all of these schools and others."
Many things can come to mind for a recruit when they think of Michigan State, but for Perez, he thinks of the grit that it has.
"When I think of Michigan State, I think of a school that shows tradition and grit in everything they do because their practices speak volumes of that," he said.
It is still early in the process, but the talented recruit is very interested in the Spartans.
"They stand pretty high on my list, but as of right now, I am open to my options and seeing what every school has to offer," Perez said.
