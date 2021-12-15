Five-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin has no timetable on a decision

Kiyaunta Goodwin is getting up there for most talked about recruit in Michigan State history. Goodwin, a five-star offensive lineman is currently committed to Kentucky but there is optimism to believe he will choose the Spartans.

Following an official visit, Goodwin released a 'Top 2' of Michigan State and Kentucky and is currently torn on the two. Goodwin announced this morning he still doesn't know where he will be going to school and has no timeline on when he will be making a decision.

While most Michigan State fans are looking for this end and a decision to come, this might be the best news for this recruitment in regards to the Spartans. Goodwin is still technically committed to Kentucky, and him not signing this morning is a good sign.

Goodwin said that Michigan State and Kentucky are similar programs which makes his decision difficult. Being an early enrollee, the decision on Goodwin's future should come by this weekend.