Four-star offensive tackle Miles McVay recaps Michigan State visit

The #13 offensive tackle in the class of 2023 Miles McVay, visited Michigan State last weekend.

East Saint Louis (IL.) 2023 offensive tackle Miles McVay has garnered 29 offers so far. Last weekend he made his way to East Lansing as part of a big recruiting day for the Spartans.

Offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic has made his way in his short time in East Lansing as one of the best and most relentless recruiters and McVay is hearing his message loud and clear.

"Mine and coach Kap's relationship is good, we talk all the time and he's a great guy to be around," said McVay.

Not only is coach Kapilovic a good recruiter, but he also improved Michigan State's offensive line this past season.

"I really respect him, and I love his style of coaching," McVay added.

Over the weekend, McVay got to spend time with some of the recruits as well as meet and talk to the head coach, Mel Tucker.

"I loved the atmosphere up there in East Lansing. I had an amazing conversation with coach Tucker as well which made me really excited. The ice cream sandwiches "Melting Moments" were the bomb and it was an all-around a really great experience."

Outside of Michigan State, McVay is also considered a number of other schools including Alabama and Auburn.

"My next visit is Alabama and Auburn this coming weekend but that will be it for a while after that."

With official visits nearing this summer McVay also added he's narrowing down his list, but nothing has been planned that far into the future yet.

McVay is listed at 6-foot-7, 365 pounds and is ranked a four-star as the 135th ranked player in the 2023 class as well as the 13th ranked offensive tackle and the number two player in the state of Illinois.