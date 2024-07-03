Huge News For Elite Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball Target and Brother of Spartan PG
The Michigan State Spartans and head coach Tom Izzo have been recruiting the 2025 class hard, especially the five-star blue chip recruits like in-state shooting guard Trey McKenney and Ohio power forward Niko Bundalo. But with recent news, Izzo might have an opportunity to broaden his gaze to another big-time target.
Jeremiah Fears, one of the top point guards of the 2025 class and brother to Spartans 2023 recruiting gem Jeremy Fears Jr., just reopened his recruitment. Fears posted an announcement to Instagram on Monday that he was decommitting from Illinois.
"First and foremost, I would like to thank the Illini nation for all the love and support they have given me and my family during my recruitment and after my commitment," Fears wrote. "I'd like to express my appreciation to Coach [Brad] Underwood and his staff for their open communication and trust in me as a prospective next great guard to perform at State Farm Center. Please trust my full intention was to enter Champagne in the class of 2025 and help contribute to the continued ascension in the [Big Ten conference]. With that being said, after further consideration and meaningful conversations with my family, I'll be reopening my recruitment and exploring other opportunities."
There is speculation that the catalyst for Fears' decommitment was the signing of Will Riley on June 23, per Sports Illustrated's Zachary Draves. Riley is a highly touted 6-foot-8 small forward who is capable of playing either backcourt spot. The thinking is that Fears could have been "left out in the cold."
Regardless of the reasoning, this is great news for Michigan State. Fears is the No. 6 combo guard in the 2025 class, per 247Sports, and the No. 33 prospect nationally. Recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins lauded Fears as playing a completely different style of basketball than his older Spartan brother. It is also clear that it is not inferior by any means.
"He is a smooth and confident scorer who has no problem finding his own offense within the flow of a game," Jenkins wrote. "A combination guard with a score-first mindset, Fears is at his best in a secondary ball-handling role where he can primarily focus on making shots and creating for himself off the bounce. He is talented with the ball in his hands and has a creative enough handle to break defenders down to get to his pull-up game. ... He has all the needed variables to be a solid scoring option at the power conference level."
Fears' brother in East Lansing could be a possible X-factor if Izzo wants to start attacking his recruitment. Jeremy is looking to be one of the Spartans top players this season. Jeremiah could be a huge addition to the Spartans, regardless if he plays with his older brother or not.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
