Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Offer One of Midwest's Best Recruits
The Michigan State Spartans are feeling good after their first win under Coach Jonathan Smith and his new staff of coaches. That energy has clearly been channeled into their confidence on the recruiting trail, as the Spartans have offered one of the best recruits in the Midwest.
JJ Finch is a 2026 defensive lineman for Warren Central in Indianapolis, Indiana. Per 247Sports, he is the No. 1 player in the state and the No. 46-overall defensive lineman in the class. He carries a high three-star grade of 88, which puts him near the fringe of being a four-star.
For reference, 247Sports characterizes an 88 grade as "prospects have what [247Sports is] looking for in certain areas, but maybe lack something in others."
"They too project as multi-year starters at the Power Four level and potential difference-makers with NFL upside," the site reads. "For example, he could be an edge rusher with great tape and on-field production, but below average measurables. These are likely individuals with a higher floor. If a prospect has a grade of an 88, they are considered a top 600 player in the class."
Finch is not only an elite prospect but one near the Spartans' doorstep. Since Day 1, Smith made it clear he wanted to recruit the Midwest and rebuild the pipeline that was largely lost to the Mel Tucker regime. Tucker's affinity for targeting blue chips in hopes he would compete with the SEC was costly.
Like many things, Smith and his staff are cleaning up. That includes re-establishing previous footholds. Exhibit A: the Spartans have landed 10 Midwest targets in 2025. That's more than half of their class. They are trying to get that same ratio of Midwest recruits in 2026.
I asked Smith at Big Ten Football Media Days how his staff was going about recruiting the Midwest.
"Trying to get out in schools as much as possible, trying to invite them to campus," Smith said. "Watch us practice, or talk some ball, those kind of things. Did some camps in the state. When there's such limitations on the head coach getting out, our staff has made an emphasis on getting in a lot of Midwest high schools."
