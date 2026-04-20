Why Teng Has Potential To Become MSU's Lost Treasure

Michigan State basketball has not had a reliable three-point shooter on its roster in quite some time.

The last pure shooter Izzo could consistently count on was Matt McQuaid, who shot a career-high 42 percent from three during the Spartans' 2019 Final Four run. In the six years since, Izzo has not had a player who brings that same level of perimeter shooting dependability. That is the void Kur Teng has a real opportunity to fill heading into his junior season.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Kur Teng (2) shoots during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Teng Through His First Two Seasons

Teng arrived in East Lansing as a four-star recruit with a reputation as a pure shooter who would need time to develop before contributing at a high level. His freshman season reflected exactly that. He appeared in 19 games but averaged just three minutes per game, finishing with 0.5 points per game and shooting 21 percent from the field and 22 percent from three. The numbers were modest, but the situation was not unexpected for a young shooter still learning the college game.

Michigan State guard Kur Teng (2) dribbles against UCLA guard Skyy Clark (55) during the second half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His sophomore season told a dramatically different story. Teng appeared in every game, earned starting opportunities at various points throughout the year, and averaged 17.5 minutes per game. His scoring climbed to just over seven points per game, and while he shot 38 percent from the field, he connected on 38 percent of his three-point attempts, averaging more than 4 attempts per game. That combination of volume and efficiency is a meaningful step toward becoming the shooter Izzo needs.

The best single performance of Teng's career came in early March on the road at Indiana, where he had 18 points and shot 6-for-8 from three. It was the kind of game that showed exactly what he is capable of when he is locked in.

Michigan State guard Kur Teng (2) dribbles against UCLA guard Donovan Dent (2) during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Area That Must Improve

Shooting alone will not be enough for Teng to cement a starting role. Defense remains the part of his game that has held him back.

Michigan State's Kur Teng (2) and Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) celebrate during the Indiana versus Michigan State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, March 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Throughout his sophomore season, Teng struggled to stay in front of his man, had communication breakdowns in coverage, and was visibly inconsistent on that end of the floor. The most memorable moment came during a game against Oregon, when Izzo called him out directly in a huddle, telling Teng that he couldn't guard his mother. It was a public challenge from a coach who does not hand out starting roles based solely on offensive ability.

If Teng can make a genuine improvement defensively, the argument for him in the starting lineup becomes much stronger. If he cannot, a high-impact bench role may remain his ceiling regardless of how well he shoots.