Memphis (Tenn.) 2023 quarterback Brock Glenn talks Michigan State offer

Michigan State football coaches are hot on the recruiting trail right now offering many of the top 2023 and 2024 prospects around the country. One of those prospects was Lausanne Collegiate School (Memphis, Tenn.) quarterback Brock Glenn.

Glenn has seen his recruitment take off in the past month gaining seven offers in the month of January including Michigan State last Thursday.

"Michigan State is such a prestigious school, so I’m extremely grateful and thankful for the opportunity to play football there. It’s a great school and a great football program," Glenn said.

Michigan State saw an incredible increase in success last season. Jay Johnson's offense made tremendous strides as one of the best and most surprising teams in the country.

"I think Coach Johnson is a great coach, but a great person too! I’m pumped up about him, and I love his energy! We have only been talking for a week or two, and our relationship is already great. It’s growing every day."

Glenn also added his excitement for Mel Tucker heading into his third season and what he thinks the Spartans can do in the future.

"Their season last year is definitely something that sticks out to me. It was only Coach Tucker’s second year there and he had great success, so imagine what he can do in the future!"

Glenn has no plans on visiting any schools in the near future outside of visiting his hometown school of Memphis tomorrow.

He does have plans of visiting a few schools in the spring for the spring football practices and that includes Michigan State.

Glenn has 15 offers from Michigan State, Cincinnati, Kentucky and Missouri among others. He's rated a three-star prospect according to the 247sports composite rankings. He's also the 488th player nationally as well as the 25th ranked quarterback and 19th ranked player in the state of Tennessee.