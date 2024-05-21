Michigan State 2025 Commit DJ White Qualifies for State Finals in Track and Field for Second Year in a Row
Orchard Lake St. Mary's linebacker DJ White was the second commit of the 2025 class for Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith. The linebacker is a three-star recruit, per 247Sports.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound prospect is an incredible athlete for the position of linebacker -- White was formerly a safety, and a quarterback -- and he is also a track and field star for St. Mary's. On Saturday, White qualified for the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division II state finals for 110-meter hurdles.
White posted his performance from the Lower Peninsula Region 19 regional competition on X, formerly known as Twitter.
White finished in first place with a personal record time of 14.73.
This is the second year in a row White has qualified for the state finals. Last year, White finished first at regionals with a 15.53 time. At the state finals, White finished second with a 15.01 time.
Seeing White's athleticism on display during track season should have Michigan State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi excited for when White arrives in East Lansing.
White's game tape exhibits everything a top-level Big Ten linebacker should have. He is faster than most at his position -- that is a given when his track ability is taken into account. But the football instincts are there. Throughout White's tape, he has a great nose for the ball and his ability to pursue is might be better than most four-stars.
White's burst makes him overwhelming when he blitzes and he has good hands to fend off blockers. He is strong against blockers and his hand placement is important -- White can easily throw aside anyone who isn't a lineman. White is prolific at disengaging from a block directly into a tackle.
White told Spartan Nation that Rossi plans on having him play at every spot. As a three-pronged linebacker -- someone who can stuff the run, pass rush, and cover the passing game -- White has the ability to do so.
White is the No. 14 player in the state of Michigan -- the second best linebacker behind fellow Spartan commit Di'Mari Malone -- and the No. 81 linebacker in the country, per 247Sports.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
