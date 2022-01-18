Michigan State adds commitment from Georgia graduate transfer defensive back Ameer Speed

Ameer Speed is transferring from Georgia to Michigan State and adds to Michigan State's 2022 class.

Mel Tucker is digging back into his old stomping grounds when he landed a commitment from former Georgia Bulldog, Ameer Speed.

Speed was recruited as a defensive back under Mel Tucker while he was the defensive coordinator under Kirby Smart at Georgia back in 2017. Now five years later the two will link up once again just this time in East Lansing at Michigan State.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound defensive back announced Tuesday afternoon his plans on becoming a Spartan under Mel Tucker as a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility remaining.

Speed adds depth to a defensive backfield that brings everyone back that ended the season with the Spartans. Speed started three games at corner back and was a key player on special teams for the national champion, Georgia Bulldogs.

Out of high school, Speed was a three-star prospect ranked 356th nationally when he signed to Mel Tucker and Georgia in 2017.