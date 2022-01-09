Michigan State adds late addition to the 2022 recruiting class

Although the 2022 recruiting class is dwindling down and the focus is shifting to the class of 2023 and 2024, the Spartans added a pretty big late commitment in Henderson (NV.) 2022 four-star wide receiver Germie Bernard.

Bernard became the the 23rd commitment for the Spartans this afternoon and is now their third highest rated prospect in the class. The only two players higher than Bernard are Alex VanSumeren and Katin Houser.

Speaking of Houser, Bernard and Houser grew up playing together and have been friends and teammates most of their lives. Houser was a huge recruiter in the the effort of getting Bernard to Michigan State.

Bernard was previously committed and signed with Washington before getting released from his NIL last week.

Bernard along with Antonio Gates Jr., Tyrell Henry, and Jaron Glover make up a solid core of receivers for the offense to build around for years to come.