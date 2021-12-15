Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Michigan State adds signing day surprises at defensive end

    Former Florida defensive end Khris Bogle and Zion Young committed and signed with the Spartans today.
    Author:

    Most of the recruits who have signed so far today have made previous verbal commitments to the Spartans so it's not as much of a surprise to see them signing their letter of intents.

    Although, a few became a public commitment today and that was former Florida defensive end Khris Bogle through the transfer portal.

    Bogle is a native of Florida, who attended Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. As a high school recruit, Bogle was a four-star prospect ranked 71st in the class of 2019. Bogle was also ranked the third best defensive end and the 10th best player in the state of Florida. Bogle had 43 offers coming out of high school including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Texas A&M among others.

    In Bogle's three years at Florida, he had 66 tackles, 8 sacks and one forced fumble. His best season, in 2020 Bogle had 27 tackles, 4 sacks and a forced fumble.

    Read More

    Another defensive end made headways today and signed with the Spartans. Atlanta (GA.) 2022 three-star defensive end Zion Young made it official today as well committing and signing with Michigan State. Young had 11 offers and was down to Michigan State and Missouri going into today. Young was previously committed to West Virginia up until two weeks ago. 

    The defensive end class for 2022 was made a lot stronger today with these two additions. Bogle and Young join 2022 commits Chase Carter and James Schott as the year's class of pass rushers for the Spartans.

    BogleFlorida
    MSU Recruiting

    Michigan State adds signing day surprises at defensive end

    1 minute ago
    CalebColey
    MSU Recruiting

    Three-star cornerback Caleb Coley commits and signs to Michigan State

    4 hours ago
    GoodwinWaterBottle
    MSU Recruiting

    Five-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin has no timetable on a decision

    6 hours ago
    michigan state football recruiting national signing day
    Football

    National Signing Day: The latest updates and new signees for Michigan State football

    6 hours ago
    MalcomJones
    MSU Recruiting

    Spartans pick up commitment on National Signing Day Eve

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_16515894_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Why Michigan State’s needs at offensive line, cornerback will be difficult to fix

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_14034644_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Michigan State, Mel Tucker gear up for National Signing Day

    Dec 14, 2021
    USATSI_17338211_168388427_lowres
    Basketball

    MSU's Max Christie earns second consecutive Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor

    Dec 13, 2021