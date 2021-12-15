Michigan State adds signing day surprises at defensive end

Most of the recruits who have signed so far today have made previous verbal commitments to the Spartans so it's not as much of a surprise to see them signing their letter of intents.

Although, a few became a public commitment today and that was former Florida defensive end Khris Bogle through the transfer portal.

Bogle is a native of Florida, who attended Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. As a high school recruit, Bogle was a four-star prospect ranked 71st in the class of 2019. Bogle was also ranked the third best defensive end and the 10th best player in the state of Florida. Bogle had 43 offers coming out of high school including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Texas A&M among others.

In Bogle's three years at Florida, he had 66 tackles, 8 sacks and one forced fumble. His best season, in 2020 Bogle had 27 tackles, 4 sacks and a forced fumble.

Another defensive end made headways today and signed with the Spartans. Atlanta (GA.) 2022 three-star defensive end Zion Young made it official today as well committing and signing with Michigan State. Young had 11 offers and was down to Michigan State and Missouri going into today. Young was previously committed to West Virginia up until two weeks ago.

The defensive end class for 2022 was made a lot stronger today with these two additions. Bogle and Young join 2022 commits Chase Carter and James Schott as the year's class of pass rushers for the Spartans.