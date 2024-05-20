Michigan State and 3-Star Defensive Back Set Official Visit
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff have worked hard lately, especially on the recruiting trail. After a subpar start to the recruiting process, the Spartans are starting to make progress on the trail, much to the delight and relief of Coach Smith.
Coach Smith has recently ramped up the scholarship offers and official visits and has set up another official visit. After registering his best week on the recruiting trail and transfer portal since he took over the helm, Smith is looking to build upon his success.
Michigan State has scheduled an official visit with cornerback LaRue Zamorano for May 31, according to Corey Robinson of 247Sports. The Corona, California native is one of Smith’s top targets in the 2025 recruiting class, and rightfully so. Zamorano is one of the best in the country at his position.
According to 247Sports, Zamorano is ranked as the 34th-best cornerback and the 430th-best prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. Zamorano recently announced his top three school choices for next season, including Michigan State.
He is also considering USC and Washington. Zamorano currently has visits set up with those schools as well. Of the three schools, Michigan State would give him the best chance to see immediate playing time.
Zamorano likely wouldn’t get that at USC, and Washington is rebuilding just as much as the Spartans. Smith and the Spartans have a legitimate shot at signing Zamorano.
As Smith looks to rebuild Michigan State’s football program, it will start and end with his ability to secure serviceable talent that he and his coaching staff can develop. Smith and his coaching staff have focused on talented three-star athletes to bring to East Lansing. They have begun signing three-star players successfully and are gearing up to sign more.
Smith believes he has found the right players to advance Michigan State’s football program. He has continued to set official visits and offer scholarships to many players nationwide. Time will tell if his plan of focusing on three-star athletes will pay off in the short or long term.
However, one thing that is evident right now is that Smith and his coaching staff have a plan, and they are sticking to it.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.