September 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Michigan State Basketball Lands 2022 4 Star Power Forward Jaxon Kohler

Jaxon Kohler became the second commitment in the 2022 class for Tom Izzo and the Spartans last night.
Author:
Publish date:

Jaxon Kohler gave Tom Izzo great news last night when the four star power forward from California committed to Michigan State.

Kohler is a skilled offensive post player who can score in a number of different ways both in the post or the corners. His lack of size is a concern defensively and is only has average athletic ability.

Kohler had 15 total offers from the likes of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and Iowa among others.

Kohler is listed at 6-foot-9, 250 pounds according to 247sports.com. He also bumped the class to 37th overall in the country with Tre Holloman being the only other committed player.

Kohler visited Michigan State Saturday, September 11th for the Michigan State against Youngstown State football game.

jaxonkohler
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State Basketball Lands 2022 4 Star Power Forward Jaxon Kohler

Spartan Stadium
MSU Football

Michigan State Fans To Stripe Spartan Stadium Saturday

blake corum kenneth walker
Football

They're Starting To Use The 'H' Word Around East Lansing And Ann Arbor

payton thorne
Football

Spartan Football Essentials: Miami Overmatched By The Spartans Process

mel tucker
Football

The State Of Michigan State Football: Preparing For The Miami Hurricanes

mel tucker
Football

Michigan State Can Absolutely Beat Miami In Miami

MSUpostgamewin
Football

Michigan State vs. Miami To Be Played On National Television

payton thorne
Football

Spartan Football Essentials: MSU Keeps Chompin’, Dominates Youngstown St. in the Home Opener