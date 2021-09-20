Michigan State Basketball Lands 2022 4 Star Power Forward Jaxon Kohler

Jaxon Kohler became the second commitment in the 2022 class for Tom Izzo and the Spartans last night.

Jaxon Kohler gave Tom Izzo great news last night when the four star power forward from California committed to Michigan State.

Kohler is a skilled offensive post player who can score in a number of different ways both in the post or the corners. His lack of size is a concern defensively and is only has average athletic ability.

Kohler had 15 total offers from the likes of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and Iowa among others.

Kohler is listed at 6-foot-9, 250 pounds according to 247sports.com. He also bumped the class to 37th overall in the country with Tre Holloman being the only other committed player.

Kohler visited Michigan State Saturday, September 11th for the Michigan State against Youngstown State football game.