August 27, 2021
Michigan State 2022 Wide Receiver Commit Antonio Gates Jr Has Huge Game In Season Opener

Dearborn Fordson 2022 wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr had two touchdowns, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery in his MVP performance.
When Antonio Gates Jr committed to Michigan State last month on July 26, Spartan fans knew they were getting a special talent.

How special though? If Thursday night at Wayne State University in the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic was any indication, really special.

Gates Jr won the Dicks Sporting Goods MVP award for his performance in a 38-23 victory for Dearborn Fordson over Canton. Gates Jr had two touchdowns, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

"We really thought they (Canton) were going to double team me the whole game, when they didn't we took advantage of it early," said Gates Jr.

With a much more normal start to the season this year compared to last season, Gates Jr was excited to play in front of a big crowd again.

"You know with how crazy last season was with all the restrictions, it was nice being able to play in front of the fans, especially my parents."

Even after getting the MVP of the game, Gates Jr was giving credit to his teammates.

"I had a good game and it felt great to be out there with my team, they did a great job, this was a great team win over a good team in Canton."

On Michigan State, Gates Jr said he expects big things from his future team this fall.

"I believe in them, they're going to do things that people don't know about yet and I'm excited to be there but first I want to win a State Championship here."

Gates Jr is a four-star wide receiver and ranked in the top 300 prospects in the country and eighth in the state of Michigan according to the 247sports composite rating.

Dearborn Fordson and Gates Jr take on Livonia Stevenson next Thursday September 2nd at Dearborn Fordson High School.

