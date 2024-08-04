Michigan State Football Officially Offers 3-Star OL
As has been the case since the calendar turned to August, Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have persisted along with the process of completing their 2025 recruiting class.
While Michigan State still has a few openings in the recruiting class, they, and other college football programs nationwide, could only begin officially handing out scholarship offers for the 2025 recruiting class starting Aug. 1.
Coach Smith has done an admirable job on the recruiting trail, making up for lost time with a productive June that saw Michigan State fill numerous spots in its 2025 recruiting class. Michigan State entered June with only five commits in the 2025 recruiting class but ended June with many more. With the season just around the corner and the ability to extend scholarship offers, Smith circled back to multiple players who had already committed to Michigan State, officially offering them a scholarship.
Offensive tackle Justin Bell visited Michigan State on June 21 and committed less than a week later. Bell recently announced Michigan State’s official offer on X, formerly known as Twitter. Smith has emphasized recruiting in Michigan and around the Midwest and talent along the offensive and defensive lines.
Bell checks off multiple boxes that are important to Smith on the recruiting trail. The Macomb, Michigan native was one of the better players in Michigan State’s 2025 recruiting class.
According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Bell is a three-star offensive tackle. He is also ranked as the 86th-best offensive tackle, the 24th-best player from Michigan, and the 1,189th-best player in the country in the 2025 recruiting class.
Bell chose Michigan State over West Virginia, Yale, Army and Indiana. Smith has voiced his opinion on the importance of building Michigan State’s roster through the trenches and has backed up his talk with increased attention on the respective lines while on the recruiting trail. As Smith begins to fix Michigan State’s football team, it will undoubtedly depend on his ability to solidify the offensive line as he implements a new offense.
He has already gotten the process underway of getting Michigan State football back to where it once was.
