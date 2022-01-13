Michigan State is pushing for four-star running back TreVonte' Citizen

The Spartans were listed in the final eight for the recruitment of TreVonte' Citizen.

Michigan State running back's coach, Effrem Reed had his first official day on the job today and is already working on the recruiting trail.

Lake Charles College Prep (LA.) 2022 running back TreVonte Citizen released his final eight schools that he's considering today. To no surprise, the Spartans made the cut for Citizen.

Citizen committed to LSU back in July over offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Michigan and USC among others. Then back in November after LSU hired new head coach Brian Kelly, Citizen decommitted from the Tigers and opened the door for new schools.

Since then Michigan State, Florida, Nebraska and Miami (FL.) have all offered him hoping to make a push to land the talented back.

Newly hired running backs coach, Effrem Reed has his hands full to try and persuade Citizen to East Lansing. Reed does have a solid background in Louisiana as he grew up there and then played his college football at UL-Lafayette (Louisiana). Reed is hoping to use his contacts down there to try and get Citizen on campus for a visit before he makes a decision.

Citizen recently played in the Army All-American Bowl where he had a solid showing against many of the best high school players in the country.

Citizen is listed at 6-foot, 217 pounds and has a some shiftiness and is difficult to tackle for defenders. For comparison, Kenneth Walker III is listed at 5-foot-10, 205 pounds.

The other seven schools that Citizen listed are Auburn, Nebraska, USC, Florida, Miami (FL.), LSU and Georgia.

Citizen is listed as a consensus four-star and the 113th ranked player in the class of 2022. He's the ninth ranked running back and the 10th ranked player in Louisiana.

The late national signing day for high school seniors is less than a month away.