Belleville vs. Dearborn Fordson: Several Key Recruits In Huge High School Football Game

Tomorrow night Belleville and Dearborn Fordson will face off in a key KLAA league matchup with several MSU recruits on both sidelines.

As the High School football season moves into week four, one of the biggest matchups in the state of Michigan will take place tomorrow night when 4-0 Fordson hosts 3-1 Belleville in a huge KLAA conference matchup and there will be several Michigan State targets on both sidelines.

Antonio Gates Jr. (Fordson) 2022 Wide Receiver Commit

Ka'Marii Landers (Fordson) 2022 Offensive Lineman Target

Jeremiah Caldwell (Belleville) 2022 Defensive Back Target

Jeremiah Beasley (Belleville) 2024 Defensive Back Target

Bryce Underwood (Belleville) 2025 Quarterback Target

There are several more prospects that have shown interest in Michigan State as well that will also be visiting for Saturday's matchup with Nebraska.

Be on the lookout tomorrow night, for updates on the game and several post-game interviews with several of the players.