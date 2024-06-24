Michigan State Legacy Recruit Makes Surprising Commitment to Rival
Since taking over in East Lansing, Coach Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff have prioritized legacy recruits. They have made multiple offers to recruits whose fathers once played football for Michigan State. This was another strategic move on Coach Smith’s part to help restore the luster of Michigan State’s football program.
However, Michigan State’s connection to legacy recruits was not enough to secure the commitment of talented offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn, who committed to Michigan. He announced his decision on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.
“I’m coming home! #GoBlue,” Strayhorn said.
According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Strayhorn, listed at 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds, is ranked as the 435th-best overall prospect and the 28th-best interior offensive lineman in the country.
Strayhorn is the son of former Michigan State standout Jason Strayhorn, who serves as the Spartans’ radio host. Kaden began his high school career at Novi Detroit Catholic Central. However, he now plays for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, which will help prepare him for the next level.
Although both of Kaden's parents attended Michigan State, he said that did not impact his decision in any way and that his parents fully supported his decision, regardless of what school he chose.
"No, it wasn't [a factor] at all," Kaden said, per Allen Trieu of 247Sports. "My parents were always supportive of me and never told me where to go or that I had to go to Michigan State. Michigan State has honestly been out of the mix for a while. My family is super proud and supportive of me, and I love and appreciate them."
According to 247Sports, Kaden received 26 offers from schools nationwide, including some of the country's most notable college football programs. In addition to Michigan State, Kaden received offers from Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU and Texas.
Kaden checked multiple boxes on Smith’s wish list for linemen on the recruiting trail. He was a legacy recruit, a talented offensive lineman, and has a three-star ranking, all traits Smith has valued on the recruiting trail. Smith and the Spartans will continue to move forward on the recruiting trail, hoping for better results.
