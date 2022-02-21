Skip to main content

Michigan State makes 'Top 4' for four-star defensive back Ryan Yaites

Guyer (Denton Tex.) 2023 defensive back Ryan Yaites had the Spartans in his 'Top 4' of his recruitment.

The Spartans made the 'Top 4' for talented four-star safety out of Denton Texad, Ryan Yaites last night. LSU, Texas Tech and California round out the remaining schools for Yaites.

Yaites told Spartan Nation's, Kenny Jordan back in January that he is planning on making Michigan State his first official when June comes.

"Michigan State has always been at the top as far as my interest in schools," Yaites said back in January.

Back then when Jordan talked to Yaites, Yaites mentioned Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Texas on his radar for recruiting. None of those schools made the cut for Yaites at this point so it is somewhat puzzling to try and gauge where everyone stands for him at the moment.

Yaites main recruiter in East Lansing is the Spartans secondary coach, Harlon Barnett.

"I have a good relationship with coach Barnett. He's a great guy and I'm really excited to meet him."

Yaites' 'Top 4' is an interesting selection that all of his schools come from different conferences. LSU in the SEC, Texas Tech in the Big 12, California in the Pac 12 and Michigan State in the Big Ten.

Yaites is a four-star safety listed as the 133rd ranked player in the class of 2023. He has 20 offers in total.

There is one prediction for Yaites on 247sports from National recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong, and that is for Yaites to choose Texas Tech.

There is no timetable at the moment for when Yaites will make a decision.

MSU Recruiting

