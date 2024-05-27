Michigan State Offers 2026 4-Star WR Naeem Burroughs
Michigan State football is making a great effort recruiting the class of 2026.
One of its latest offers to a member of the 2026 class was to one of the top wide receivers in the country, a four-star prospect from Florida.
On Sunday, class of 2026 four-star wide receiver Naeem Burroughs announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has received an offer from the Spartans.
Michigan State joins Michigan, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Maryland, and Penn State as the Big Ten programs to offer the prospect so far. Burroughs has also received offers from Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Auburn, Miami (FL), Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Pitt, and Tennessee, among others.
According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Burroughs is ranked the No. 11 class of 2026 recruit in the state of Florida, the No. 11 wide receiver in the nation, and the 81st-best prospect in his class.
Burroughs, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, plays at The Bolles School. According to MaxPreps, the 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver totaled 1,019 yards and 15 touchdowns on 47 receptions last season. The year before, his freshman campaign, Burroughs posted 659 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions.
Burroughs is a track star as well. He and his 4x100 team won gold at the FHSAA 2A meet his freshman season and won the state title this season as well. Burroughs also qualified for regionals in the 100-meter dash this year with a personal best time of 10.64 at districts.
According to 247Sports, Burroughs' primary recruiter from Michigan State is Spartans wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins.
Hawkins has coached some tremendous talent at Michigan State over the years, including NFL wide receivers Keon Coleman, Jayden Reed, and Jalen Nailor. He was the only coach to return from last year's Michigan State coaching staff.
Hawkins also played wide receiver at Michigan State, where he was a four-year letterwinner. He made two All-Big Ten First Teams as a Spartan. Hawkins would go on to play nine seasons in the NFL.
When it comes to recruiting wide receivers, Hawkins is a great resource for the Spartans to have at their disposal, as the coach not only played in the league but also helped develop some former Spartans who reached the highest level.
