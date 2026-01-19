MSU Extends Late Offer to 2026 Defensive Back

Following the Early National Signing Period at the start of December, the 2026 recruiting cycle has, for the most part, concluded. Most of the class’s top prospects have already signed with schools, and there has been minimal movement in the cycle over the past month.

However, Michigan State and new head coach Pat Fitzgerald are still seeking late additions to their 2026 class, and the Spartans recently extended an offer to a Mississippi defensive back prospect.

Spartans Offer 2026 DB

On Jan. 17, Michigan State extended an offer to Rashad Foxworth, a 2026 defensive back prospect from Long Beach Senior High School in Long Beach, Mississippi. Foxworth shared on X that his offer from the Spartans came after a conversation with Fitzgerald.

“#AGTG After a Long Phone Call With [Coach Fitzgerald,] I’m Beyond Blessed To Receive My 14th Offer From Michigan State University!” Foxworth wrote.

Foxworth isn’t a highly touted recruit and doesn’t hold a star rating from 247Sports, Rivals, or ESPN. According to his X, he committed to Memphis in September, but if the Spartans are offering him, it likely means he didn’t sign with the Tigers during the early period.

At the end of the 2025 season, when MSU parted ways with its previous head coach, Fitzgerald saw five of the program’s 2026 commits decommit after he took over, leaving the Spartans with only 18 prospects signed to their 2026 class.

Michigan State's 2026 high school class isn't horrible, ranking 46th nationally and 12th in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports. Still, Fitzgerald appears to be looking to add a few more players to the class before the February signing period.

While adding a few more high school prospects to their 2026 class isn’t necessarily paramount for the Spartans, especially given that they brought in 26 transfers during the 2026 portal window, it’s clear Fitzgerald also wants to bring in some additional 2026 prospects for his first season.

Foxworth may not be a five-star prospect, but he’s still a talented player whom Fitzgerald and company liked enough to offer. He wouldn’t be an instant starter for the Spartans, but he would provide needed depth to Michigan State’s secondary and be a solid addition to the program’s 2026 class.

It remains to be seen whether the Spartans will be able to land Foxworth. Still, given that the young defensive back doesn’t have any other Power Four offers, Michigan State is likely in a strong position to secure his commitment.

