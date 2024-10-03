Michigan State Offers 2027 ATH From Cleveland
The Michigan State Spartans seek another multi-faceted high school prospect as the program extends an offer to Cleveland, Ohio native, DeAnthony Crittenden, announced Tuesday afternoon on Crittenden's X account.
Listed at 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, Crittenden is categorized as an ATH (athlete), which means that he is a skilled player that is not committed to a specific position. If committed, this could benefit the Spartans if he can be flexible at multiple positions.
Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins was the main recruiter for Crittenden, which leads many to believe that he has high potential to catch passes in East Lansing. This might have been the best member of the coaching staff to communicate with the young prospect.
Hawkins was a nine-year NFL veteran with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers, totaling 4,573 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in his career. He has been on the staff since 2020 and helped current Green Bay Packer Jayden Reed have extreme success before being drafted.
Crittenden is a sophomore, attending Glenville High School in Cleveland, Ohio. He is part of a distinguished program being coached by Ted Ginn Jr., father of long-time NFL wide receiver, Ted Ginn Jr.
Glenville has also manufactured copious amounts of professional talent by the likes of quarterback Cardale Jones, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, two-time Super Bowl Champion linebacker Frank Clark and many more. Crittenden hopes to follow in the footsteps of his alumni.
After this season, he will have two more years of high school football to grow and improve before making a decision on his collegiate future. The size and speed will surely increase, especially being surrounded by football royalty.
The Spartans are heavy advocates of recruiting from the midwest region but more specifically, the state of Ohio. In previous years, the Spartans have produced Ohio talents such as Connor Cook, LeVeon Bell, Brian Hoyer and BJ Cunningham.
Currently, Crittenden has two other offers from Pittsburgh and Purdue. If the Spartans can corral the all-around prospect, multiple position groups have the potential to improve with his presence. Being just a state away is an additional advantage that can sway him into a green and white jersey in 2027.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.