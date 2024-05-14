Michigan State Offers Class of 2026 4-Star EDGE Carter Meadows
Michigan State football is back to recruiting the class of 2026 this week. Its most recent offer was to a massive dual-sport athlete.
Class of 2026 four-star EDGE Carter Meadows announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has received an offer from Michigan State.
Meadows, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound football and basketball star, is ranked the No. 1 prospect in Washinton DC in the class of 2026 by 247Sports and ESPN. 247Sports' composite rankings has him ranked the No. 13 EDGE in his class.
Meadows has also received offers from Florida, Notre Dame, Pitt, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Stanford, Maryland and Indiana, among others.
The prospect plays for Gonzaga High School in Washington DC.
Meadows is another recruit who would potentially play the rush end position for the Spartans, a position they will be utilizing under new Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi.
Rossi discussed the rush end position last month.
"So, over the years, when we first started kind of running it, it was just more of a weak-side end," Rossi said. "As the years went on, we kind of transitioned it to more of a stand-up. I think the vision helps that player, the ability to cover; being on your feet kind of helps you with that.
"And so, I think that's where it kind of made a little bit of a transition some years back. That guy has got to really be able to do two things: They got to rush the passer, and then, they got to be athletic enough to be able to drop into coverage and play in space.
"And those players, over the years, in our defense, have been -- we've had some really good players who have been talented who have been play-maker type guys for us. And so, that's kind of what we're looking for."
Landing Meadows would be huge for the Spartans, who have yet to earn a commitment from the class of 2026. They were quick to join the competition for the young recruit, but they will have to compete with some of the Power Five schools in the Mid-Atlantic who have the advantage of being close to DC.
