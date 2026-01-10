MSU to Host MAC Linebacker Transfer

Through the first week of the 2026 college football transfer portal window, few teams have been as active as Michigan State. Under new head coach Pat Fitzgerald, the Spartans have secured commitments from 19 transfers and are still actively targeting several more portal prospects.

One of those prospects is a Buffalo linebacker who is reportedly on campus in East Lansing for an official visit with the Spartans.

Buffalo Linebacker Transfer to Visit Michigan State

On Friday, Michigan State hosted Dion Crawford, a linebacker transfer from Buffalo, for an official visit. The news was first reported by The Spartan Mag’s Jason Killop, who also noted that Crawford’s trip to East Lansing is his final scheduled visit of the portal window for now.

University of Akron quarterback DJ Irons gets past Buffalo linebacker Dion Crawford on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Akron, Ohio. | PHIL MASTURZO / USA TODAY NETWORK

Crawford is originally from Suwanee, Georgia, and committed to Buffalo as a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He’s spent the last three seasons with the Bulls and made an immediate impact as a true freshman, appearing in two games and starting 11 in 2023.

He stepped into a more prominent role as a sophomore in 2024, started 12 of 13 games, and recorded 59 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. In 2025, he made seven starts in 11 games, totaling 81 tackles, five tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Sep 7, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) leaps over Buffalo Bulls linebacker Dion Crawford (18) and runs in for a touchdown during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Crawford entered the portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Although he doesn't hold a transfer ranking from Rivals or 247Sports, he would still be a significant addition to the Spartans’ transfer portal class.

While Michigan State is expected to return star linebacker Jordan Hall in 2026, the program will be without Wayne Matthews III and Darius Snow, who have exhausted their eligibility, making linebacker a position of need.

Michigan State's Darius Snow gets the crowd pumped up during the first overtime against Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fitzgerald has already landed one off-ball linebacker from the portal, Auburn transfer Caleb Wheatland, but the Spartans could use another. Although Crawford doesn’t have any Power Four experience, he’s a veteran who’s been highly productive throughout his career and would likely compete for a starting job on Michigan State’s defense in 2026.

Before his Michigan State visit, Crawford traveled to Pennsylvania for an official visit with Pitt. With no more trips planned during the portal window, his decision will likely come down to the Spartans and the Panthers.

Nov 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Michigan State Spartans helmet sits on a bench during the second half game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

While there’s no timeline for Crawford’s decision, the Spartans could potentially wrap up his portal recruitment in the near future with a strong visit.

