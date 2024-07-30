Michigan State Offers Scholarship to 2026 4-Star S from Florida
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith is working hard on the recruiting trail, expressing interest in and extending offers to many talented players nationwide.
Over the last few weeks, he has steadily increased Michigan State’s recruiting efforts with an eye on setting the football program up for long-term success. Coach Smith recently offered a scholarship to safety Clifton "CJ" Hester.
The talented safety announced Michigan State's scholarship offer on X, formerly known as Twitter. According to 247Sports, Hester has received nearly 15 scholarship offers from schools nationwide, including Michigan State. Those schools include Indiana, Kentucky, Florida Atlantic, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.
There are various rankings for Hester. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound safety is ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals. However, the Cocoa, Florida native is ranked as a four-star prospect by On3 Sports and ESPN. Whether Hester is a three or four-star athlete likely matters little to Smith, who has shown through his previous recruiting habits that rankings are insignificant to him.
According to 247Sports, Hester is ranked as the 28th-best safety in the 2026 recruiting class and the 44th-best player from Florida in the 2026 recruiting class. 247Sports’ composite rankings also have Hester ranked as a four-star athlete, the 214th-best prospect in the country, the 19th-best safety in the country, and the 38th-best player from Florida in the 2026 recruiting class.
Hester’s ranking is even more noteworthy as Florida has historically been a talent-rich hotbed for college football talent. He is one of the most talented players Smith and Michigan State have offered a scholarship to in the 2026 recruiting class. Should Hester decide to commit to Michigan State, he would undoubtedly be one of the best commits in that class for Michigan State.
Smith has continued to recruit better athletes in future Michigan State recruiting classes. His ability to lead Michigan State to more wins over the next few seasons will positively impact the football program in more ways than one. Smith is betting on himself to improve Michigan State’s football program in the meantime, which will only enhance his chances of securing as many of the four-star athletes in the 2026 recruiting classes and beyond.
