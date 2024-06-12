Michigan State Offers Scholarship to Class of 2026 4-Star Defensive End
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith turned his attention to the Spartans' defense this week. He and his coaching staff offered a scholarship to a talented defensive lineman from the Pacific Northwest. Coach Smith and the Spartans have prioritized the offensive and defensive line, offering many scholarships to players along the respective units.
Smith and his coaching staff offered a scholarship to class of 2026 defensive lineman David Schwerzel of Seattle, Washington. The recruit recently announced Michigan State’s scholarship offer on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"After an amazing visit and conversation with [MSU Defensive Line Coach Legi Suiaunoa], I am truly blessed and excited to announce I have received a full-ride scholarship from [Michigan State Football],” Schwerzel said.
According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Schwerzel is a four-star prospect in the 2026 recruiting class and the 24th-best edge rusher for the 2026 class. 247Sports also lists him as the second-best player from Washington and the 283rd-best overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class.
Including Michigan State, Schwerzel has scholarship offers from many other schools nationwide, including multiple offers from other Big Ten schools. According to 247Sports, Schwerzel has offers from Louisville, Michigan, Miami (FL), Penn State, UCLA, Washington, Cal and Vanderbilt.
As Smith and the Spartans begin rebuilding Michigan State’s football program, they must sign players like Schwerzel to the roster if they hope to turn things around sooner rather than later. Smith has done a solid job of searching the country for talented players to join him in East Lansing.
Schwerzel’s talent speaks for itself. While he may not have many offers at the moment, he is in the class of 2026, which means his scholarship offers will only increase over the next year or two. The Spartans have time to make more of an impression on Schwerzel as he is only entering his junior season in high school. Smith made a wise move by offering Scwerzel a scholarship early.
