Michigan State Officially Extends Scholarship Offer to 3-Star TE
Michigan State spent the first week of August taking care of players in its 2025 recruiting class.
While many players in the 2025 recruiting class have long been committed to their college football teams, it was only at the start of August that teams around the country could finally offer scholarships to them.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has filled most of the team’s 2025 recruiting class with players of various talent levels. However, the class has many three-star athletes, including three-star tight end Jayden Savoury, to which Coach Smith and Michigan State officially offered a scholarship.
He also received scholarship offers from other Big Ten schools, such as Penn State, Wisconsin, and Northwestern. However, after visiting East Lansing on May 31, Savoury decided to stay in Michigan and committed to Michigan State a few weeks later on June 17.
The Orchard Lake, Mich. native recently announced his scholarship offer from Michigan State on X, formerly known as Twitter. Savoury was one of the many players Michigan State signed in a successful June for Smith and his coaching staff. He has used the first week of August to offer multiple commits with promising futures a scholarship.
According to 247Sports, Savoury is ranked as the 47th-best tight end in the country and the 16th-best player from Michigan in the 2025 recruiting class. He is undoubtedly one of the best players in Michigan State’s 2025 list of commits and is just the type of home-grown player Coach Smith is looking for to help turn things around at Michigan State.
Securing a formidable 2025 recruiting class will help expedite Michigan State’s rebuild for Smith. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end has a high upside and the potential to be productive in Smith’s offense. Savoury will be a welcomed addition to Michigan State’s offense in 2025 and will likely become a contributor for the Green and White. Smith has put together a solid group of players in the 2025 recruiting class and hopes to continue.
Michigan State is only a few additions away from having a significantly better offense than last season's.
