Michigan State picks up defensive back transfer Kaleb Elam

Davenport University transfer Kaleb Elam has committed to Michigan State as a preferred walk-on.

Michigan State has added Kaleb Elam to their 2022 class as a preferred walk-on as a transfer from Division II program Davenport University (Grand Rapids, MI).

Elam is transferring back to his hometown school in Michigan State as he grew up in Lansing and played at East Lansing High School. Elam was a class of 2019 graduate from East Lansing High School and chose Davenport University over offers from Division II programs, Wayne State and Northwood.

Elam spent the last three seasons with Davenport but still has three years of eligibility left due to redshirting and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last season the former Davenport University defensive back recorded 35 tackles.



Elam will look to make an impact on special teams for the Spartans and with a couple years of eligibility remaining he could potentially crack the rotation down the road.

MSU Recruiting

51 seconds ago
