Michigan State picks up two Crystal Ball's for 2023 four star OT

Detroit King 2023 OT Johnathan Slack gets two crystal balls from 247sports to end up in East Lansing

There seems to be a buzz about Michigan State around the state of Michigan right now.

Picking up three commitments in the last three weeks all coming from four star prospects in the state of Michigan in the 2022 cycle, the staff is wasting no time to keep the momentum for future classes as well.

Detroit King 2023 OT Johnathan Slack has been to Michigan State several times this summer and has showed a ton of interest in the Spartans and has high praise for offensive line coach, Chris Kapilovic which bodes well for the Spartans chances.

247sports Midwest director Allen Trieu and SpartanTailgate recruiting insider Corey Robinson felt good enough to put in crystal ball's for Slack to Michigan State. Right now their confidence meter is only a six seeming it's still a fairly early in his process.

Michigan State has struggled in recent years in Detroit particularly with the blue-blood high school programs such as Detroit King and Cass Tech but they hired Thomas Wilcher recently who's the former Cass Tech Head Coach to help with those efforts.

Slack has 13 total offers right now from Oregon, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arizona State, and West Virginia among others.

Of note, Slack is also teammates with five star quarterback, Dante Moore who has 26 offers from around the country. Michigan, Michigan State, and Notre Dame are all listed as 'warm' on 247sports while the rest of his offers are listed as cool.