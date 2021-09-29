Michigan State Wins Big In-State Recruiting Battle: West Bloomfield 2022 "Athlete" Dillon Tatum Commits To Michigan State

Dillon Tatum is a name everyone and their mother's know that follow Michigan State recruiting.

Tatum is a four-star "athlete" that projects on the defensive side of the football for the Spartans at safety.

The recruitment of Tatum hasn't been an easy one for the staff who have been recruiting him since they arrived in East Lansing. He was re-offered by the new staff on February 25th, 2020 just a few weeks after Mel Tucker was hired as the new football coach.

Mel Tucker and the rest of the Spartan staff led by William Peagler and Harlon Barnett who led his recruitment efforts at Michigan State ended up securing one of the biggest targets for the 2022 class since day one.

Tatum is a true athlete for his high school team. Tatum has played running back behind current Michigan player Donovan Edwards last season, slot receiver, various positions in the defensive backfield as well as being on kick returns.

Tatum is the fifth four-star for the Spartans, and the third highest ranked according to 247sports composite ranking. Alex VanSumeren, Katin Houser, Jaden Mangham and Antonio Gates Jr. are the other four-stars, ranked in order.

Michigan and Michigan State were the main contenders for Tatum for most of the summer while Tennessee, Notre Dame, Wisconsin were among others in consideration from Tatum.