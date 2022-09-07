Recruiting Recap: August was kind to Michigan State athletics on the trail

Michigan State football and men’s basketball each had a busy August on the recruiting trail, as both programs added a pair of four-star commitments. While the month provided nothing but good news for Tom Izzo’s club, recruiting was more of a mix bag for the football program.

Let's review:

Men's Basketball

North Richland Hills (Texas) Birdville Small Forward Gehrig Normand

Normand committed on Aug. 2, making him the third recruit to MSU’s men’s basketball 2023 class. The 6-foot-6 wing has been moving up in recruiting rankings. When he committed, he was the No. 89 recruit in the country by the 247Sports Composite. Now he is up to No. 74 in the composite.

Normand is the lowest-rated recruit in this Spartan class, but that says more about Michigan State’s class than it does the player — there is a lot to like about Normand’s game. His length at wing makes him a mismatch for most college wings, and he has great athleticism and runs the floor well.

Normand needs to work more on creating his own shot, but has a consistent set shot and will primarily be operating off the ball on offense. Normand projects to be a multi-year player for the Spartans. The staff is excited about his potential, and you can see why.

Greenville (S.C.) Legacy Early College Forward Coen Carr

A 6-foot-7 forward, Carr is the No. 60 player in the country by the 247Sports Composite. When watching him, he’s similar to former MSU player Brandon Dawson. Carr is slightly undersized, but he makes that up with his athleticism. He is a better all-around player than Dawson was coming out of high school. He has developed an outside shot already, and will get more consistent with time.

Carr may not only be the steal of this class, but could be one of the most underrated players in the country. I would not be surprised if Carr went pro after two years. He has the tools already, he just needs to work more on his perimeter defense and outside shot.

Rounding out this 2023 class, Michigan State reloads with four high-ceiling recruits. Normand and Carr are rated lower than their fellow 2023 commits, but could be the highest impact long term for the Spartan, assuming five-star commit Xavier Booker declares for the NBA early. While some may feel Michigan State basketball has taken a dip since the 2020 season, this class may provide the revival they need.

Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson Offensive Tackle Stanton Ramil

Ramil is part of the offensive line overhaul currently underway in East Lansing, and he is the highest-rated offensive lineman in the Mel Tucker era. He started at left tackle as a sophomore, and helped win the state championship at Thompson High School last season.

At 6-foot-7, 310 pounds, he would be one of the largest players on the Spartans roster right now. With Michigan State’s line being mostly seniors this season, Ramil has the chance to start or play a great amount when he comes in as a true freshman. Coming from a school with a winning culture, he could anchor the line for the next four years.

Detroit (MI) Cass Tech Defensive Lineman Jalen Thompson

Thompson is another Top 200 recruit in the country, and another four-star defensive lineman. He is one of the top players in Michigan, which makes his commitment especially important. Having homegrown talent matters and Thompson is one of the best.

He considered other schools such as Ohio State and Cincinnati, but ultimately stayed home. He has the frame to add weight to play on the interior of the defensive line, or could opt to play defensive end.

Detroit Cass Tech has been one of the best football schools in Michigan in recent history, meaning he comes from a winning pedigree. Michigan State’s Director of Community and High School Relations Thomas Wilcher was the head coach at Cass Tech for 24 years before being hired by the Spartans in 2021. If anyone knows Thompson’s potential, it’s him.

Four-star WR decommits

Nashville (TN) McGavok wide receiver Demitrius Bell decommitted from Michigan State on Aug. 23. It is rumored that Alabama is in contention to land Bell.

While this is one of the larger losses for the Spartans during this recruiting cycle, Michigan State is still recruiting some talented players. Receivers coach Courtney Hawkins has made some great additions since 2020, getting Keon Coleman in the 2021 class and Germie Bernard last cycle. He has identified talent well in the past and I have no doubt he can do it again.

Final Thoughts

Michigan State now has the No. 21 overall ranked class in the country for 2023. While the Spartans are not done yet in this cycle, work has already began for the 2024 class as well.

Michigan State has already landed River Rouge (MI) wide receiver Nick Marsh. That may make up for losing Bell in two years, but the staff is always focused on the future. If the Spartans can compete for another Big Ten championship, the recruiting could go through the roof.