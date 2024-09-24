Michigan State to Host Talented 2026 4-Star RB from Ohio
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has again made a productive move on the recruiting trail.
Since arriving at Michigan State, Smith has prioritized players from the Midwest and has offered scholarships to numerous players from the area. That was again the case, as Smith and Michigan State will soon host a scholarship to a talented running back from Ohio.
Smith and his coaching staff have officially set up a visit with one of the best running backs in the 2026 recruiting class, 4-star running back Shahn Alston. The Painesville, Ohio native plans to visit Michigan State this upcoming weekend when the Spartans take on Ohio State, one of the best teams in the country.
The talented running back recently announced his upcoming visit on X, formerly known as Twitter. While Smith has had a constant presence on the recruiting trail for future recruiting classes, Alston would mark one of the most talented players Smith has expressed interest in out of any recruiting class.
According to 247Sports, Alston is ranked as the ninth-best running back in the 2026 recruiting class. He is the fifth-best player and the 112th-best overall prospect from Ohio in the recruiting class, and he has already received numerous offers from schools nationwide.
Although Michigan State has yet to offer him a scholarship, according to 247Sports officially, Alston has received scholarship offers from over 20 programs nationwide, including many notable programs. Those football programs include Auburn, Florida, Louisville, Missouri, Penn State, USC, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Michigan State’s 3-1 start to the season after losing and adding numerous players from the transfer portal proves that the football program is headed in the right direction. While Michigan State undoubtedly has to get through this season, it is never too early to begin planning for the future, as Smith has done. Smith hopes to continue stacking respectable recruiting and strong transfer portal classes together.
Rebuilding a college football program takes time but can be accelerated if done correctly, especially given the popularity of the transfer portal. Smith hopes he can secure players like Alston and others to help expedite the process.
