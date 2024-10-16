Michigan State to Host Talented Offensive Lineman This Weekend Against Iowa
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith remains active on the recruiting trail, doing all he can to add to the school's talent pool. Smith has prioritized recruiting, primarily recruiting players who play on the offensive and defensive lines.
He has also prioritized players from the Midwest. That remains the case as Michigan State plans on hosting a talented offensive lineman from Wisconsin in the 2026 recruiting class.
Smith and Michigan State have expressed interest in offensive lineman Declan Nason. The Racine, Wisc., native recently announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he plans to visit Michigan State this weekend when the Spartans return from their bye week to face Iowa.
According to 247Sports, Nason has not received any offers from notable programs. However, he has received interest from multiple schools nationwide. In addition to Michigan State, some schools that have expressed interest in Nason include Central Michigan, Iowa State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Purdue.
Nason is another player that Smith has expressed interest in or offered a scholarship to who is not highly ranked. However, the other notable schools that have expressed interest in Nason prove that Michigan State is on the right track by doing the same. The prospect has a high upside and plenty of potential, which is more than enough for the Spartans in their rebuild.
Smith has proven he can successfully recruit and find diamonds in the rough on the recruiting trail and the transfer portal. Michigan State has shown tremendous progress under Smith in his first season at the helm in East Lansing. However, the Spartans still have room for growth and development; recruiting the right talent is the quickest and easiest way to expedite that process.
As Michigan State continues to make it through the first season under Smith, it will inevitably begin to look toward the program's future. As is usually the case when rebuilding a college football program, Michigan State will take multiple successful offseasons to return to national prominence.
Luckily for Michigan State, they have a coach in Smith who has experience turning around a program. It will undoubtedly come in handy for everyone involved over the next few seasons as Smith and Michigan State try to turn things around.
