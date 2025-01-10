MSU Fighting to Maintain Standing with Elite OL Target
Michigan State has been busy on the recruiting trail to kick off 2025. The Spartans ventured out to the East Coast, Texas, Georgia, and more. However, the primary focus has, and will continue to be, the home state of Michigan.
Michigan State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and offensive line coach Jim Michalczik took a tour throughout the state and ended up at Portage Northern High School. It was no secret as to why they were there -- it is the home of 2026 four-star offensive lineman Gregory Patrick.
Per Patrick's X, fomerly known as Twitter, account, he spoke with the two coaches during the visit.
If there was a big board for the Spartans' 2026 recruiting cycle, Patrick would likely be near the top. For linemen, he might be at the very top for Michalczik. The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder is the No. 11 offensive tackle in the country, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. Nationally, he is barely outside of the Top 100 recruits, at No. 123. He is the No. 2 prospect in a stacked Michigan class.
Patrick has 23 offers, and they are from some of the top programs in the country: Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Michigan, Wisconsin and more.
The Spartans' desire to land Patrick is likely stronger than ever, given the fact they lost out on another in-state blue-chip lineman. Four-star 2026 interior lineman Ben Nichols chose Notre Dame over the Spartans after Michigan State had built a strong relationship with him early on. Nichols seemed to like Smith and Michalczik, and it looked like there was a good chance for the Spartans to nab a big in-state recruit to boost the pipeline.
Now, they will look to Patrick and put their full focus on pushing for his talents to come to East Lansing. Patrick is a legacy, too. His father, Joseph, played for the Spartans in the late 1990s. I've spoken with Patrick multiple times, and the relationship feels genuine.
"Each player is like, holding each other accountable, you know, they're each coaching each other up," Patrick said. "It's not just Coach M. So that's like, one thing that stood out to me. Another thing that stood out to me was just like, how a family, friendly environment it is that Coach M has developed in the offensive line's culture, especially how tight all those guys are."
The official visit cycle will be huge this spring. Expect Patrick to be one of the A-list guests.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
