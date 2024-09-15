MSU Football Offers Top 100 Recruit
The Michigan State Spartans are making their home state a priority on the recruiting trail. The tight end position is a priority in their offense. It is only natural that 2027 tight end Holden Niemi would be on their radar.
The Spartans offered Niemi on Saturday. Niemi, a Dexter, Michigan native is the No. 3 tight end in his class and the No. 61-ranked overall recruit in the class, per 247Sports. The four-star prospect is part of a deep Michigan class in 2027, several Top 100 prospects are in the state.
In most classes, Niemi would be the No. 1 prospect in Michigan. But it is stacked. Edge rusher Ricarder Kitchen of Muskegon, a four-star who is the No. 21 prospect in the country, sits atop the state. Behind Kitchen is Harper Woods' Dakota Guerrant, the ultimate offensive weapon at wide receiver.
Guerrant is the No. 33 player in the country. I watched him during a 7-on-7 competition this summer and his immense talent was eye-popping. Detroit Country Day's Anthony Cartwright is listed as an athlete by 247Sports but will likely find a home at the position of tight end.
Where the Spartans can make their presence with tight ends, and have, is the way they use the position. All of the tight end prospects I have spoken with appreciate how the Spartans make their tight ends a vertical threat.
"Also, when we got in the film room, [I like] the way [tight ends coach Brian Wozniak] uses the tight ends," Brock Harris, a five-star 2026er once told me. "They're always actually downfield running routes, because some schools [when] most tight ends will run routes it's a simple hitch or like a 5-yard route that isn't downfield at all. I liked all the really cool ways [Michigan State is] doing it."
To dominate the state of Michigan, which is the Spartans' recruiting goal, they need to not just get the high three-stars, but snag four-stars as well. That added pedigree makes their presence known not just to their rival Michigan, but to the rest of the Midwest as a whole.
Niemi would be a huge pick-up.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
