Elite 5-Star MSU Football Target Shares What Was 'Surprising' About East Lansing Visit
When five-star 2026 tight end Brock Harris answered my phone call, he was at an airport in Dallas. Layover between unofficial visits.
Harris was at Miami. Next stop was a BYU football camp.
Harris was offered by Michigan State on his unofficial visit on June 7. The visit was part of a long stretch for Harris. Trips to Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Michigan and Cincinnati, to name a few.
Harris met with Spartans coach Jonathan Smith and tight ends coach Brian Wozniak on the visit. He said he liked both and what they could potentially offer him at the college level.
"Michigan State really surprised me," Harris told me. "Their facilities were really nice and everything. I really liked Coach [Smith], tight ends coach [Wozniak]. We didn't actually like ever talk before that, it was kinda weird but we had a meeting. We had a really good meeting when I got there, we watched my film ... compared it to some other tight ends that have come through Michigan State. I really liked that, so it was a really good visit."
Harris said he liked Wozniak. The coach's youth was a bonus when it came to relatability. A modern approach to the tight end position did not hurt, either.
"He can kind of relate to people closer to your age, and I like that," Harris said. "Also, when we got in the film room, [I like] the way he uses the tight ends and they're always actually downfield running routes, because some schools [when] most tight ends will run routes it's a simple hitch or like a 5-yard route that isn't downfield at all. I liked all the really cool ways [Michigan State is] doing it."
Smith and Harris used the visit to get to know each other more, since they had never spoken before. Smith's coaching history was not lost on Harris, who wants to be part of a winning program.
"He's changed a lot of programs, including Oregon State," he said. "I think he came in there ... turned it around for sure. He's done that before with other programs. He's definitely one of the greats."
Harris is the No. 1 player in his home state of Utah's 2026 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He is the third-ranked tight end in the class and the 24th overall player in the entire class.
There are high expectations for Harris -- 247Sports defines a five-star prospect as a projected first-round pick in the NFL Draft. Yes, that is a long way off for a player only entering his junior year of high school football. But the 6-foot-6, 238-pound Pine View High School product has been offered by elite programs like Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, Texas, USC, Oregon, and so many more.
Harris told me he handles all of the pressure of stars, rankings, and offers "pretty well."
"I don't let it get to my head or anything, try not to pay too much attention to that," he said. "It can get in your head, [you] become big-headed. I have really good people in my corner that keep me humble. It's not really that big of a deal. I mean, it's awesome to know that. But I just go out and play football."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
