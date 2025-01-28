MSU Listed Among Top Suitors for Elite 5-Star QB
Michigan State likely won't have to worry about a quarterback situation for a little bit.
But Aidan Chiles seems to be the future for Jonathan Smith's regime, the Spartans will be looking ahead to fill the role once Chiles inevitably leaves -- whether that is for the NFL Draft or the transfer portal won't matter.
While Chiles brought some pedigree to East Lansing as a former four-star, Smith and Co. now find themselves in a position to compete for one of the most elite prospects you can find. 2026 five-star (per Rivals) quarterback Brady Smigiel just decommitted from Florida State, and per On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Spartans are one of six teams that "stand out" to the signal caller.
Smigiel is considered a four-star by 247Sports, which lists him at No. 62 overall in its composite rankings for the 2026 class. As for quarterbacks, Smigiel slots in at No. 5.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound passer is a California native out of Newbury Park; that puts him firmly in the heart of Spartans recruiting territory for Smith's staff, who has made it a mission to recruit California heavily.
247Sports' Greg Biggins evaluated Smigiel last April and compared the prospect to former New York Giants first-round pick Daniel Jones, noting size, athleticism, and a live arm.
"Smigiel is a big, strong armed pocket passer who has put up huge numbers since his freshman season," Biggins wrote. "At the recent Under Armour Next Camp in SoCal, he had a very strong showing, with a tightened release and his usual trademark accuracy to all three levels of the field. He’s very accurate down the field, knows how to change speeds and throws with really nice touch but can put plenty of heat on his throws when he needs to.
"He’s a tough kid, will stand in and take a shot and not flinch. Great natural leader, locker room guy and teammate. Very high football lQ, dad is his coach so he has been around the game and has a good natural feel for playing the position. Has decent pocket mobility, not a great runner but can buy time and is good making throws outside the pocket. Projects as a high major Power 4 prospect with Sunday potential."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.