MSU Making Strong Move to Maintain West Coast Pipeline
J Serra Catholic quarterback Ryan Hopkins was a Michigan State offer in September.
The Spartans were Hopkins' first offer. The 2026 quarterback quickly garnered attention within the recruiting class and now holds offers from Washington, Wisconsin, and Missouri. Those are very good programs -- especially for a quarterback to receive offers.
It goes to show how quickly things can turn around for a recruit with one offer. The Spartans were the first offer and opened the door for other schools -- the recruiting world is very small, and many times, we see programs point others in the direction of talent. Everyone has tabs on everyone.
The Spartans have not been afraid to be the first one to pull the trigger on a recruit. This staff is building connections and pipelines and trusting their instincts as talent evaluators. It could pay off for the Spartans with the 6-foot-3, 190-pound quarterback.
He told the Detroit News' (and 247Sports') Allen Trieu about his relationship with the Green and White, and all indications are positive.
"Michigan State was the first school to offer me, and I am truly blessed," Hopkins said. "It means so much to me, and it's an awesome place. I have already taken a visit to Michigan State. I got to tour the school and it for sure is a place where I see myself."
The Spartans are no stranger to California quarterbacks, either. Aidan Chiles, Ryland Jessee, and 2025 commit Leo Hannan are all from the Golden State. California produces top-end talent year in and year out. It is one of the premier destinations for recruiters.
The quantity and quality are desirable.
Per Trieu, 247Sports' Blair Angulo is a big fan of what Hopkins has to offer.
"Hopkins is an electric runner with a track background, flashing incredible top-end speed for a quarterback," Angulo said. "It’s the first season he’s started and fared very well in the vaunted Trinity League, showing good anticipation and distributing the football to keep defenses guessing when he drops back to throw. He is further along as a ball carrier right now than he is as a passer, but Hopkins has some really intriguing tools that should make him one of the fast risers among quarterbacks in the 2026 class."
Hopkins is a three-star who could end up getting a fourth because of his immense traits and sterling 2024 performance. The Spartans found a gem -- and they were the first ones to him.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
