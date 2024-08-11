Potential Targets for Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball Beyond 2025
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has yet to get his first commitment from the 2025 class. There is no need to worry, though.
The Spartans are in good standing with many of their top targets -- top priorities Trey McKenney and Niko Bundalo have included the Green and White in recent lists of top teams and both look to visit soon. Jordan Scott has the Spartans in his Top 3. Big-time big man Chris Cenac Jr. just put the Spartans on his Top 12 list.
As of now, the Spartans are in contention. That is all they can hope for outside of a commitment. Many of their targets want to wait until fall, even winter before they make a decision. That fact likely plays a big part in the commitment drought that Michigan State finds itself ensconced.
While the Spartans' attention is no doubt focused on the 2025 class, they have also shown that they are keeping tabs on the 2026 class, too.
So far, the Spartans have offered two points guards, two shooting guards and a small forward in the class.
Who should Izzo target next?
Dylan Mingo, PG, 6-5, 170-pounds
Mingo is a big point guard who can definitely play more of a combo role at the next level. Mingo recently stood out at the Elite 24 event at the Brooklyn Nets' facilities.
"One of a select group of 2026 prospects in attendance, Mingo stood out because of his ability to absolutely harass opposing ball handlers," 247Sports' Eric Bossi wrote. "He's long and on top of that he is quick with tremendous instincts. The guy can really move his feet, has fast hands and once he's got the ball in his hands it is awfully tough to keep him from getting to the rim. The No. 22 ranked player in the rising junior class, he's got a lot of upside as his frame and jump shot develop."
Dushawn London, another 247Sports basketball analyst, wrote about what PSA Cardinals program director Munch Williams said of Mingo. Mind you, this was more than a year ago. Good signs that indicate an Izzo-like approach to defense.
"On defense he’s able to guard little guards and big guards and on the offensive side, he’s able to beat people off the dribble, make plays for himself, others and has a real solid mid range game," Williams said. "I also think he’s one of the more mature guys in the class."
Given Izzo's affinity for point guards, especially in the 2026 class, Mingo could be a target worth watching.
Christopher Washington Jr., SF, 6-7, 175-pounds
Washington was another 2026 prospect at the 2025-heavy Elite 24 event in Brooklyn. Like Mingo, he stood out.
"Didn't disappoint. Ranked No. 28 overall in his class, Washington still has a baby face and his 6-foot-7 frame looks to be made up of mostly arms and legs," Bossi wrote. "During the scrimmage he had a few loud dunks, hit a nice looking three, made a big block and was generally playing to his strengths by being active and athletic. Once he starts to fill out, things could get really interesting with him."
Washington has three-level scoring potential and the athleticism that befits the stretch 4 position that has taken over the modern game. As a ball-handling 3, Washington would fit Izzo's proclivity for ball movement.
Deron Rippey Jr., PG, 6-2, 175-pounds
Rippey is the No. 3 point guard in the 2026 class and No. 21-ranked player overall. Rippey fits the size more typical of an Izzo point guard and the skillset is there. He stood out at the U17 national team tryouts this summer.
"He's a true point who has been a table setter on both ends," 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein wrote. "He can really pressure the ball defensively, but he's also created tempo, shown playmaking ability, and an improved jumper."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.