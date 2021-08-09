Saline 2024 Quarterback CJ Carr Showing Interest in Michigan State

Saline (MI) 2024 Quarterback CJ Carr has nine offers so far heading into his sophomore season. His offers include Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin, Indiana, Nebraska, Central Michigan, and Eastern Michigan.

Carr, who most will recognize is the grandson of legendary Michigan Head Coach, Lloyd Carr. Carr's father, Jason Carr also played Quarterback for the Wolverine's in the 1990's.

In years past, Michigan State would've probably stayed away from a recruit with some deep Michigan football ties, but with Coach Mel Tucker's 'relentless' pursuit of talent across the country, he's going to go to all measures to get the best football players in the country.

Carr has given Michigan State his time of day as well, taking a visit last Saturday where he left impressed.

"The visit was great," said Carr. "I had a lot of fun and learned more about the program."

Carr is a long ways away from making any kind of decision for college, but it's promising Tucker is knocking on the doors of top talent around the state and the country, no matter ties to other schools.

"It was great to go see another school because I've grown up around Michigan's program," Carr said about his visit to Michigan State.

"I believe Coach Tucker is a good coach and I look forward to learning more about their program and seeing the results this fall for them."

Carr starred on the Junior Varsity team last fall as a freshman, before ultimately getting called up for the playoffs and starting in the Division 1 semi-finals against Rockford where he was 20-28 for 231 yards and threw for a touchdown. Carr will have to compete for a starting Varsity job again this fall as Army West-Point commit Larry Robinson II returns for his Senior season at Saline.