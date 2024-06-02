Recent De-Commit Set to Visit Michigan State
Three-star athlete Bradley Martino originally committed to the University of Toledo back in February -- but the connection did not last long. On May 29th, Martino officially decommitted from the Rockets, and is back on the market for his 2025 recruitment.
Michigan State and Martino recently set an official visit for June 14th. Martino will visit Big Ten-rival Minnesota the week before on June 8th, and Mississippi State a week after on June 21st.
Martino is the No. 30 athlete in the 2025 class, per 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 71 player in the football-rich state of Florida. He is just out of the Top 500 nationally, at the 530th spot.
Last season for Golden Gate, Martino was a two way player -- both a wide receiver and a defensive back. He won the Braxson Trophy, given by the Naples Daily News. Martino helped his high school to the regional semifinals of the Florida 3S playoffs.
Martino had 21 receptions for 455 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown. Defensively, Martino registered 35 tackles, three interceptions, three pass break-ups and a forced fumble.
Martino led his team to a historic season last year, per the Naples Daily News.
"I was shocked," Martino told the outlet. "But at the same time, I knew during the offseason, me and my teammates made a whole bunch of sacrifices. We put in that work, and it showed at the end of the season. The amount of work we put in, it came back to me and it showed me that the more work you put in, the more positive results you're going to get ... I didn't realize the impact of what a two-way player was until this year. The more I could focus on defense and offense, it showed me that I really contributed to the game."
Michigan State has yet to offer Martino, but it is possible they might extend an offer to the prospect when he visits East Lansing. It will also be interesting to see where the Spartans intend to put Martino -- he is a two-way athlete, and the defensive back and wide receiver rooms could use a boost from the recruiting trail.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.