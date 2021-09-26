Michigan State vs. Nebraska: Recruit Reaction

Michigan State was able to host several top target recruits in a Big Ten night game last night and some recruits in attendance took notice.

2022 Wide Receiver Commit Tyrell Henry (Roseville, Mich.)

"I loved it, very fun atmosphere, kind of scary but they pulled it out in the end."

2023 Offensive Line Target Johnathan Slack (Detroit King, Mich.)

"It was a great game!"

2023 Defensive End Target Jalen Thompson (Detroit Cass Tech, Mich.)

"It was a great game and they didn't give up, I loved the atmosphere in East Lansing."

2023 Defensive Back Target Amare Snowden (Roseville, Mich.)

"It was a good game, MSU played fast and physical and with some fire."

2022 Offensive Tackle Commit Ashton Lepo (Grand Haven, Mich.)

"It was an amazing atmosphere. Seeing all the Spartan fans cheering at the game was an unreal experience. I can't wait to be apart of the movement."

2023 Offensive Tackle Target Cole Dellinger (Clarkston, Mich.)

"I thought it was an awesome game! Seeing MSU pull of the win was great!"

2023 Quarterback Target Dante Moore (Detroit King, Mich.)

"A great physical game, I enjoyed the atmosphere."