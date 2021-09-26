September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Michigan State vs. Nebraska: Recruit Reaction

Michigan State was able to host several top target recruits in a Big Ten night game last night and some recruits in attendance took notice.
Author:
Publish date:

2022 Wide Receiver Commit Tyrell Henry (Roseville, Mich.)

"I loved it, very fun atmosphere, kind of scary but they pulled it out in the end."

2023 Offensive Line Target Johnathan Slack (Detroit King, Mich.)

"It was a great game!"

2023 Defensive End Target Jalen Thompson (Detroit Cass Tech, Mich.)

"It was a great game and they didn't give up, I loved the atmosphere in East Lansing."

2023 Defensive Back Target Amare Snowden (Roseville, Mich.)

"It was a good game, MSU played fast and physical and with some fire."

2022 Offensive Tackle Commit Ashton Lepo (Grand Haven, Mich.)

"It was an amazing atmosphere. Seeing all the Spartan fans cheering at the game was an unreal experience. I can't wait to be apart of the movement."

2023 Offensive Tackle Target Cole Dellinger (Clarkston, Mich.)

"I thought it was an awesome game! Seeing MSU pull of the win was great!"

2023 Quarterback Target Dante Moore (Detroit King, Mich.)

"A great physical game, I enjoyed the atmosphere."

DanteMooreJaydenReed
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State vs. Nebraska: Recruit Reaction

1 minute ago
Kennethwalkernebraska
Big Ten

Around The Big Ten: How The Rest Of The Conference Fared In Crazy Week 4 Of College Football

1 hour ago
PostGameNebraska
MSU Football

Three Up/Three Down: Michigan State Grinds Out Win Against Nebraska

2 hours ago
chester kimbrough
Football

Spartan Football Essentials: MSU Finds Something Special Late, Works Overtime To Beat Nebraska

12 hours ago
SpartanHeadStriped
Football

Michigan State Spartans Game Preview Hub: Nebraska

Sep 25, 2021
CalHaladayNebraskaUniform
Big Ten

Around The Big Ten: Game Predictions and Betting Lines Week 4

Sep 24, 2021
MSUYoungstown
MSU Football

Michigan State vs. Nebraska: Five Game Predictions

Sep 24, 2021
GatesJr
MSU Recruiting

Belleville vs. Dearborn Fordson: Several Key Recruits In Huge High School Football Game

Sep 23, 2021