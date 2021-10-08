    • October 8, 2021
    Recruiting Roundup: Michigan State Offers Dexter 2023 Running Back Cole Cabana

    Michigan State has stayed active on the recruiting trail offering Dexter 2023 running back Cole Cabana.
    Michigan State received two commitments last week, first from Dexter 2023 tight end Brennan Parachek and then later from West Bloomfield 2022 athlete Dillon Tatum.

    Monday night the Spartans extended an offer to the speedster from Dexter, Cole Cabana.

    Michigan State received a commitment from his teammate Brennan Parachek the week before and have put themselves in a good position with Cabana who visited on September 11 for the Youngstown game.

    "Some things that stick out to me is the love from their coaches and staff," Cabana said about the Michigan State staff. "They have been real cool to me so far as well as very helpful. I also like the atmosphere throughout the campus and their plans for me in the future."

    Although Cabana already visited once before he was offered about a month ago, he has plans to return as soon as a week or two.

    "I'm planning on heading up there in a week or two on a Sunday to check out the campus and hang out with the coaches and take some pictures."

    Cabana thinks it would be a dream to team up with high school teammate, Brennan Parachek.

    "Brennan's commitment to Michigan State definetly weighs into my decision. It would be in a positive way, it would be pretty sweet to play with a high school teammate."

    Cabana has 14 total offers coming from Cincinnati, Louisville, Purdue, and West Virginia among others.

