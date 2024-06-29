REPORT: Michigan State's 2025 Recruiting Class Climbing Big Ten Rankings
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have used a busy and productive June to improve a once-struggling 2025 recruiting class. Coach Smith and his coaching staff have continued to secure commitments over the last few weeks, adding numerous recruits weekly.
The recent surge on the recruiting trail has helped boost the quality of Michigan State’s recruiting class from one of the worst in the Big Ten to a recruiting class inching its way toward the conference's top 12 recruiting classes.
Smith and his coaching staff set out to improve Michigan State’s future recruiting class and have set themselves up to do that after signing nearly ten recruits during June. Michigan State not only added multiple talented players, but many of the players they signed were from Michigan and surrounding areas, which was a significant area of focus for Coach Smith and his coaching staff on the recruiting trail.
Before the start of June, Michigan State had arguably the worst 2025 recruiting class of any team in the Big Ten. Coach Smith and his coaching staff were busy trying to quickly make up for roster losses to the transfer portal earlier this offseason. Michigan State’s recruiting for the 2025 class took a back seat until June, but as they did in the transfer portal, Coach Smith and his coaching staff made progress on their list of 2025 signees quickly.
While Michigan State still has much work to do on its 2025 recruiting class, 247Sports’ Cody Nagel ranks the current list of signees in the Spartans’ 2025 recruiting class as the 13th-best out of the Big Ten’s 18 schools. This is undoubtedly progress from where the Spartans were just a few weeks ago. Nagel explained why there should be optimism surrounding incoming quarterback Leo Hannan.
“Michigan State and new head coach Jonathan Smith are still searching for their first Top247 commitment in the 2025 recruiting class,” Nagel said. “However, the Spartans have a solid base to build around before the early signing period comes around in December. Three-star quarterback Leo Hannan could be a key developmental prospect for Smith and his staff. The Spartans also secured the top in-state linebacker recruit in Macomb (Mich.) Dakota three-star Di'Mari Malone.”
