Spartan Faithful Should Be Excited for MSU Football QB Commit Leo Hannan
The Michigan State Spartans will have a deep quarterback for the next three years, minimum, barring any transfer portal departures. Aidan Chiles is looking like the real deal, and freshman Alessio Milivojevic and Ryland Jesse, though just freshman, look very capable early on.
However, three-star quarterback Leo Hannan should not be counted out for the future. He will be arriving next January as an early enrollee, and he has a combination of gifts and drive that should excite Spartan faithful.
Hannan is the No. 25 quarterback in the 2025 class, and his 89 grade, per 247Sports, has him at borderline four-star status. National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins touted Hannan's potential.
"Hannan is a big, strong 6-foot-4, 210 pound signal signal-caller with a really nice upside to him," Biggins wrote. "He was a part-time starter as a sophomore before getting the full time nod as a junior and he really elevated his game. He has a lot of projectable tools and traits and is still just scratching the surface of where we think his game will be at down the road. He has a big arm, can throw the deep outs and posts on a rope and shows the ability to make plays from the pocket as well as outside the pocket. He has a basketball background and moves around well for a big quarterback. Over the course of his junior season, you could see the game starting to slow down for him. He was making quicker decisions with the ball and showed a lot of poise under duress as well. He’s an easy Power 4 prospect and we like where his game is trending."
It would not be a stretch to say Hannan has four-star potential. What I think could set Hannan apart is his drive and willingness to compete. He chose a school knowing there was a deep quarterback room, when he could have gone to a program with less competition to wade through.
Speaking with Hannan, you get the sense that he is confident, not cocky, about his abilities. He believes in himself. Confidence in this sport is crucial, especially at the quarterback position. The best quarterbacks have the mentality to compete.
"I think in college football you can't, you shouldn't go to a spot [just because] there's no guys on the depth chart, you should be able to compete wherever you go," Hannan said. "If you're really a competitor man, you're not gonna be scared of that. You gotta just understand that's part of football, that's part of the game. And if you really engage in the competition, and you love competition, then it will be fine."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
